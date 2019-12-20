Florals Forever? You'll Love This Brand's Saris & Suits With Hand-Painted Flowers

If you are looking to give your ethnic wardrobe a contemporary twist, then Picchika will certainly prove to be a game-changer. Picchika by Urvashi Sethi is an online store based out of Jaipur that is known for its hand-painted saris, lehengas, suits, dupattas, and each of their pieces is truly unique.

What we love most about this brand is the hand-painted floral pattern on their garments that is further beautified by the hand-done gota embroidery on the flowers. Oh, and did we mention that the colours they use are way too pretty? Think peach, pista green, rose pink, etc.

The fabric that they use is silk organza and trust us on the comfort. It is mostly believed that carrying an organza sari is a tedious task but, hey, not anymore because they use a much softer organza fabric.

The price for their saris start at INR 16,000, kurta and dupatta set at INR 13,000, and lehengas start at INR 25,000.