Planning A Date Night? Head To This Romantic Place With Your Bae

Looking for a place to make that date night perfect. Don’t worry! We have a place for you all ready to make your first impression last forever. Lavaash by Saby is a super romantic and cosy vibe, something you’ll love the moment you enter the place. Visit this eatery on your first date for the intimate dinner and beautiful interior. This place has a combination of cuisine by mixing Armenian and Bengali flavours which is super unique. Located in Mehrauli this place has a stunning rooftop with a view of Qutub Minar. Isn’t that super romantic? The food here is yummy and the presentation is eye-catching Armenian Mezze Platter, Spicy Chicken in Georgian Sauce, Onion-Prawn Tolma, Lavaash Fish and Signature Lavaash Bread are super delicious. The taste of the food is perfect, accompanied by a decent quantity. Service was prompt and the staff was courteous. So, make your bae feel super special and take them to this fancy and amorous place an ideal evening.