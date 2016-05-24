Another restaurant in Rajouri Garden’s bustling J Block lane is Qubitos– The Terrace Cafe. Check it out.
Food With A View: Qubitos The Terrace Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJOURI GARDEN
Although winter is the best time to enjoy dinner on Qubito’s beautifully-lit terrace, we say go here for the food anytime. The menu encompasses ample options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, and brings to our plate a plethora of dishes. The chef here surprised us with innovative fusions of Indian cuisine, that were a delight to both the eyes and our taste buds.
The Highlights
The Butter Chicken Spring Roll comprises succulent bits of smoked chicken wrapped in a crispy roll, served with thick gravy. The Vegetable Lasagne is a great pick for both carnivores and herbivores – this dish calls for second helpings.
The Dahi Kebab was another stellar dish; it was soft and delicious, with a strong taste of hung curd, paired with mint chutney and crunchy onions. For the main course, the Lemon and Fish is a great option.
Great ambience, good music and decent pricing, bookmark this place for a romantic {winter} evening.
Timings: 11.30am – 12.30am
This post was first published on Gluttony Goddess here.
