Food With A View: Qubitos The Terrace Cafe

Casual Dining

Qubitos - The Terrace Cafe

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-7, Opp. Metro Pillar 417, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Another restaurant in Rajouri Garden’s bustling J Block lane is Qubitos– The Terrace Cafe. Check it out.

Put Yourself Out There

Although winter is the best time to enjoy dinner on Qubito’s beautifully-lit terrace, we say go here for the food anytime. The menu encompasses ample options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, and brings to our plate a plethora of dishes. The chef here surprised us with innovative fusions of Indian cuisine, that were a delight to both the eyes and our taste buds.

The Highlights

The Butter Chicken Spring Roll comprises succulent bits of smoked chicken wrapped in a crispy roll, served with thick gravy. The Vegetable Lasagne is a great pick for both carnivores and herbivores – this dish calls for second helpings.

The Dahi Kebab was another stellar dish; it was soft and delicious, with a strong taste of hung curd, paired with mint chutney and crunchy onions. For the main course, the Lemon and Fish is a great option.

Great ambience, good music and decent pricing, bookmark this place for a romantic {winter} evening.

Timings: 11.30am – 12.30am

This post was first published on Gluttony Goddess here

