Food With A View: Qubitos The Terrace Cafe

The Butter Chicken Spring Roll comprises succulent bits of smoked chicken wrapped in a crispy roll, served with thick gravy. The Vegetable Lasagne is a great pick for both carnivores and herbivores – this dish calls for second helpings.

The Dahi Kebab was another stellar dish; it was soft and delicious, with a strong taste of hung curd, paired with mint chutney and crunchy onions. For the main course, the Lemon and Fish is a great option.

Great ambience, good music and decent pricing, bookmark this place for a romantic {winter} evening.

Timings: 11.30am – 12.30am

This post was first published on Gluttony Goddess here.