Wedding Shopping In Rajouri? You'll Love The Collection At These Stores

If you have seen enough of Lajpat, shopping in Rajouri Garden market should be on your priority list. With quality and affordable ethnic wear available, this place could be a dream for anyone who is looking to shop for a wedding. Although, the market is closed on Wednesdays and super crowded on the weekends, we suggest, make sure to visit in the morning hours for a fun experience.

So, once you are done hogging on biryani from the famous, Abbu's Biryani, or eating the famous chole bhature from the popular Prem Di Hatti, head over to the main market for some shopping!

Just in case, you are looking for a complete guide, do not forget to check our guide here. If you are wondering how to reach, Rajour Garden metro station is the closest metro station located on the blue line.


Shehzadi

With a wide range of ethnic wear available, this is the place in Rajouri Garden market to head to if you are looking to invest in quality and affordable apparel that would last you for seasons. This four-storey outlet offers a number of choices so, be prepared to be spoilt for choice when you visit. From lightly embroidered clothing to bridal-wear, you will find it all here. We absolutely love their collection of sharara-sets (those are in trend, just by the way).

Shehzadi Couture

3.9

J-79, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Galaxy - Exclusive Ladies Wear

Well, though as much as the outfits on the mannequin attracted us as we entered, we were amazed with the number of options that were available at this store. Galaxy is perfect for to shop in Rajouri Garden market for someone who is looking for outfits either for a friend's wedding or small-scale functions. They do not have a lot of heavily-embroidered clothing and that makes it the ideal store for all the bridesmaids out there.
Galaxy Exclusive Ladies Wear

3.5

H-8, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Simran Fashion

For all you brides, we have something for you. Simran Fashion in Rajouri is certainly one of the best stores to be at if you are looking for that perfect lehenga for your wedding. From Benarasi lehengas to lightly-embroidered ones, they have a good variety on offer. We are sure that you won't be coming out empty-handed.

Simran Fashion

4.3

H-18, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Zannat - Design Heritage

From lehengas, to trendy tulle gowns - they have a got a lot that is waiting for you. This store in Rajouri Garden market would be the perfect choice for all your wedding reception needs. We completely fell in love with a sculptural tulle gown that had its corset embellished and it was priced fairly decent at INR 27,000. Good deal, isn't?

Zannat Design Heritage

3.8

H-35, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Kiaasa

Kiaasa is one of the best places in Rajouri if you are looking to buy ethnic wear for your daily needs. If you want to stock up your wardrobe, then head here and you won't leave disappointed. 

Kiaasa

5.0

125-F, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Studio Sahiba

Studio Sahiba is one-of-a-kind store in Rajouri where the collection was not repetitive as compared to other stores. You will notice freshness in their designs as you go through the stuff that they have. If you are someone who likes subtlety when it comes to buying Indian wear, then bookmark this place right away!

Soothing colours (think beige, pastel shades), and light embroidery is all you'll find here.

Studio Sahiba

4.5

J-91, Near Soni Bakers, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Shakuntlam

This is one other place where we felt that the collection was quite unique. Although, the store in tiny but as they say, do not judge a book by its cover. Once you browse through the collection, it will be pretty evident that it's quite difficult to opt for just one outfit because you'd really want to buy it all. We absolutely loved their collection of saris too!

Shakuntlam

4.0

J-91, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Shabad - Originals

From suit-sets to lehengas, we feel this place in Rajouri Garden market should perfectly cater to all your ethnic wear needs. What we found interesting was that they had a number of lehengas that came with designer cholis (in terms of neckline, embroidery, colour combinations) and we did not notice this anywhere else. Want designer-wear on a budget? Head here pronto!

Shabad Originals

4.3

H-34, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Lucky - Silk Studio

Well, unlike the name, they offer a lot more than just silk. Quite popular in the area for saris and heavy-embroidered anarkalis, they have tons different colour options that won't hurt your eyes. Plus, they currently have a collection with ruffle accents so, go, go, go. 

Lucky Silk Store

4.0

H-39, Maharishi Dayanand Marg, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

SK Emporio

With a bumper sale going on at this store, SK Emporio in Rajouri Garden market has got an amazing range of cotton suit-sets (mostly semi-stitched). And what if we tell you that their fresh stock of cotton suits is on sale at flat 20%? They also have flat 40% going on their saris as well. Don't think, head there right away!

Sk Emporio

3.8

Block H, Sant Sujan Singh Marg, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Rasm-O-Riwaz

Let us tell you, this store is currently running on a flat 50% sale so, you'll have the best time shopping here considering that they have a lot of variety when it comes to anarkalis and sharara-sets. They also have un-stitched suit sets, so you could get your outfit made exactly the way you like. 

Rasam O Riwaz

3.0

H-44, Ground Floor, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Kamakshi

With a range of lehengas available in different styles (think tulle lehengas, ruffled lehengas, sequinned, with ruffled blouses), Kamakshi boutique is one of the very few boutiques in Rajouri Garden that is quite well-known for customising plus size apparel. Plus, we hear, they are quite good at what they do! Their finishing is excellent and they can even help you with styling tips. 
Kamakshi

3.0

G-18/1, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Rajouri Garments

Heaven for kurti lovers, this is certainly the best store to head to if you are looking to buy affordable everyday wear. The only catch is that you would have to skim through the collection (considering the wide range) to find the best according to your taste.

Rajouri Garments

1.0

J-93, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Amaya Perfection House Extn.

Currently running a flat 30% discount, we feel Amaya is the best store to shop in Rajouri Garden for readymade gowns. Though the place also has a good variety when it comes to saris and lehengas, their collection of gowns is something that you shouldn't miss once you are in Rajouri. 

Amaya Perfection House Extension

3.4

J-79, Sant Sujan Singh Marg, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Cotton Studio

Cotton Studio is the best store if you are looking for anarkalis for small gatherings. Although, you will definitely find heavier stuff too, their lighter range is worth checking out. Plus, they have really pretty colour combinations (think golden anarkali with rani-pink dupatta). 

Cotton Studio

3.7

J -69, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Novelty

So, if you are in Rajouri Garden market and do not go to Novelty; your trip would surely be incomplete. Quite famous for its ethnic wear, this place has best of lehengas, saris, evening gowns, and a lot more. Also, what's best is that if you do let them know about your budget, they can pick out the right outfit for you!

Novelty

3.9

J-86, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Shades

Offering the best kind of occasion-wear, Shades could be the perfect place to head to if you are looking for cocktail party or wedding reception outfits. They also have a good range of lehengas, so make sure to check that out too.

Shades & You

4.4

H-31, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Bombay Selections

With multiple outlets spread across Delhi-NCR, we felt that the one at Rajouri Garden market has the best variety. From gowns and anarkalis, to saris and lehngas, you'll find it all here. So, head there right now.

Bombay Selection

4.0

H-31, Maharshi Dayanand Marg, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

