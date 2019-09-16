Wedding Shopping In Rajouri? You'll Love The Collection At These Stores

If you have seen enough of Lajpat, shopping in Rajouri Garden market should be on your priority list. With quality and affordable ethnic wear available, this place could be a dream for anyone who is looking to shop for a wedding. Although, the market is closed on Wednesdays and super crowded on the weekends, we suggest, make sure to visit in the morning hours for a fun experience.

So, once you are done hogging on biryani from the famous, Abbu's Biryani, or eating the famous chole bhature from the popular Prem Di Hatti, head over to the main market for some shopping!

Just in case, you are looking for a complete guide, do not forget to check our guide here. If you are wondering how to reach, Rajour Garden metro station is the closest metro station located on the blue line.



