Starting At INR 200: Find Boho Jackets, Beachy Dresses & More At This East Delhi Market

The Ramesh Park Cloth Market in Laxmi Nagar not only has fabrics that you can buy for DIY projects, but it also has shops where you can find tons of clothes like sweaters, shrugs, sequinned tops and denims at super affordable prices. The reason is that shops in this market receive and sell surplus pieces, so yes, that means that everything here is available at extremely pocket friendly prices!

The closest metro station to this market is Laxmi Nagar and the shops here are open between 11 am to 7:30 pm. 

This shop does not have a banner or a name, but here is the name of the person who owns it. We found a lot of sweaters and shrugs here that were chunky knits and quite stylish, as well as sequinned tops, and sheer mesh/net tops. But what we really recommend you go here for are the boho, tasseled and heavily embroidered vests and jackets! 

Price: INR 300 upwards. 

R-18/1, Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

At Yadav Collection you can find super pretty tops, jackets and cropped shirts with vibrant digital prints on them. How we think you can take advantage of shopping at this store is if you have a party you're organising and you're looking for return gifts; then you can buy an entire packet of 6-7 shirts (of course you'll have to factor in the size differences) for gifting. Or even if you want to buy identical shirts for you and your home team, this is the place to shop from.

Price: INR 200 and above for a single piece. 

R-15/2, Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

Raj Garments is one of the best shops that you can shop at in this market. They've got a lot of good quality denim pieces that you can invest in. So for example, you can find one of those sturdy denim jackets here with that 80s silhouette. Or a good corduroy jacket, as well as denim pants and wind cheaters/winter jackets. 

Price: INR 450 and above. 


D-175, Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

JK garments has a lot of pretty kid's wear and women's wear. You can find colourful dresses for kids of ages 4 and above, as well as tops, palazzos, shirts and skirts for women here. But mainly, we suggest you go here for the kid's wear because they've really got some cute baby merch. 

Price: INR 250 and above. 

R-48, Gali 1, Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

G.V Creation is a great shop if you're looking for heavy duty outer wear for winters. So, think along the lines of thick jackets, ones that are water resistant, or are lined with warm fuzzy fur inside. We honestly thought that the quality of their jackets were super and were the kind to keep you toasty warm throughout winter.

Price: INR 1,300 and above.

R-20, Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

At this shop in the Ramesh Park Cloth Market, you can find a lot of stylish sweaters. You know the ones with sparkle weaved into them, or chunky knits that look cool, or woolen cardigans with metallic work on them. So, in-case you like yourself some bling, you can definitely head here. 

Price: INR 300 and above. 

R-58, Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

Also another fave of ours in the market! Although these folks had pretty sweaters, they deal in and sell beachy summer wear all year round. It was so fun discovering Sunny's shop (name of one of the owners, this shop also doesn't have a banner or a name as such). They had beach bags in the classic blue and white stripes, or lots and lots of jute bags in beige tones or vibrant beachy colours. Apart from this, you can find stunning dresses and tops here that will make you want to go on a vacay right away.

PS: They also sell lehengas or ethnic gowns at super affordable rates.

Price: INR 400 and above. 

R-55/2, Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

Brand Junction is for all you sneaker-heads out there. You can find a lot of trendy, chunky sneakers here. You know the ones that have a lot of muscle at the sole or puffy shoe tongues? Yeah, those. Though, we do suggest you try them out well before investing in them, because some are not as comfortable as they might look.

Price: INR 1,100 and above. 

R-49/A, Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

