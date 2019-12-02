Starting At INR 200: Find Boho Jackets, Beachy Dresses & More At This East Delhi Market

The Ramesh Park Cloth Market in Laxmi Nagar not only has fabrics that you can buy for DIY projects, but it also has shops where you can find tons of clothes like sweaters, shrugs, sequinned tops and denims at super affordable prices. The reason is that shops in this market receive and sell surplus pieces, so yes, that means that everything here is available at extremely pocket friendly prices!

The closest metro station to this market is Laxmi Nagar and the shops here are open between 11 am to 7:30 pm.