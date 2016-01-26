#LBBReaders Tell Us Where to Eat Under INR 100

img-gallery-featured

End of the month and you’re out of dough? Don’t nibble on titbits and feel low. We asked our readers where to go, when your wallet is giving you a big fat no.

BTW

Better known as Bittoo Tikki Wala, BTW started as a small vendor in Rani Bagh and now has outlets all over the city, and we’re loving the expansion. Dig into the delicious Aloo Tikki: Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and with portions which will fill you right up.

Where: For a complete list of restaurants, click here.

Timings: 11am – 11pm

Fast Food Restaurants

BTW

3.9

Near Jaipuria Mill, GT Karnal Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Dilli Haat

Dilli Haat has some great food at even greater prices. We’re big fans of the Kokum Soda and Saabudana Tikki at the Maharashtra stall and the momos and fruit beer at the Sikkim stall.

Where: Dilli Haat, West Kidwai Nagar

Nearest Metro Station: INA

Timings: 10am – 10pm

Markets

Dilli Haat

Sri Aurobindo Marg, INA, New Delhi

Golden Fiesta

If you’ve ever elbowed your way through the lanes of Lajpat Nagar, you may have come in contact with Golden Fiesta, a small place with a menu full of grilled sandwiches and typical Chindian fare. Our reader’s recommendation? Chinese Chaat.

Where: J-13, 60-A, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar

Contact: 011 41325555, 011 26480512

Timings: 8.30am – 9.30pm

Fast Food Restaurants

Golden Fiesta

3.9

J-13, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Bengali Market

Bengali Market has come to become chaat central for many of us. We’re heading here for dosas, idlis and one of the tastiest gol gappas.

Where: Babar Rd, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House

Street Stores

Bengali Market

4.1

Babar Road, Mandi House, New Delhi

    Nathu’s Sweets

    Ditch the thalis and paneer and  head for their bakery section: The mushroom buns and range of pastries are excellent, our readers inform us.

    Where: Shop No. 2, Mathura Road, Sunder Nagar Market

    Nearest Metro Station: 

    Contact: 011 24352435, 011 24312431

    Timings: 9am – 11pm

    Sweet Shops

    Nathu's Sweets

    3.7

    2, Main Market, Sundar Nagar, New Delhi

    Taal and Uncle Sandwich

    Behind the Karol Bagh metro station is a line of vendors selling sandwiches and rolls. The grilled chicken sandwiches here comprise a large slab of chicken, chock full of flavour topped with lots of mayonnaise amidst two slices of soft grilled bread.

    Where: Pusa Road {behind Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital}

    Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh

    Fast Food Restaurants

    Deepak Sandwich Corner

    Opposite City Hospital, Below Karol Bagh Metro Station, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

    Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar

    Readers tells us you can have an entire meal here within INR 100. They’re suggesting Dhokla, Pyaaz Kachori and Moong Dal Halwa. We’re game.

    Where: HS-9, Kailash Colony Market, Kailash Colony

    Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony

    Contact: 011 46515353

    Timings: 9am – 9pm

    Sweet Shops

    Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar

    4.4

    HS-9, Kailash Colony Market, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

    Novelty

    Some of the best sandwiches we’ve had in Delhi, we’d recommend them all: Chicken, Ham and Tuna. Prepared with fresh bread {brown is available too}, butter and a generous slathering of home-made mayonnaise, Novelty’s winning.

    Where: 43 Birbal Road, Jangpura Extension

    Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura

    Contact: 011 24314168

    Timings: 8am – 2pm; 4:30pm- 9:30pm

    Fast Food Restaurants

    Novelty Dairy & Stores

    4.4

    Shop 43, Birbal Road, Jangpura Extension, Jangpura, New Delhi

    Big Yellow Door

    A student favourite, Big Yellow Door has some delish stuff on their menu. Our readers are rooting for the Cheesy Bomb Burgers.

    Where: H 8 B, Near GTB Nagar Metro Station, Opposite Hudson Lane’s NDPL Office, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi; H 8, Opposite Venkateswara College, Satyaniketan, New Delhi.

    Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar; AIIMS

    Contact: +91 7042294299, +91 7042294296; +91 7042294297, +91 7042294298

    Timings: 8am – 11pm

    Cafes

    Big Yellow Door

    4.3

    H-8/B, Opp. Hudson Lane's NDPL Office, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

