End of the month and you’re out of dough? Don’t nibble on titbits and feel low. We asked our readers where to go, when your wallet is giving you a big fat no.
#LBBReaders Tell Us Where to Eat Under INR 100
BTW
Better known as Bittoo Tikki Wala, BTW started as a small vendor in Rani Bagh and now has outlets all over the city, and we’re loving the expansion. Dig into the delicious Aloo Tikki: Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and with portions which will fill you right up.
Where: For a complete list of restaurants, click here.
Timings: 11am – 11pm
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Dilli Haat
Dilli Haat has some great food at even greater prices. We’re big fans of the Kokum Soda and Saabudana Tikki at the Maharashtra stall and the momos and fruit beer at the Sikkim stall.
Where: Dilli Haat, West Kidwai Nagar
Nearest Metro Station: INA
Timings: 10am – 10pm
Golden Fiesta
If you’ve ever elbowed your way through the lanes of Lajpat Nagar, you may have come in contact with Golden Fiesta, a small place with a menu full of grilled sandwiches and typical Chindian fare. Our reader’s recommendation? Chinese Chaat.
Where: J-13, 60-A, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar
Contact: 011 41325555, 011 26480512
Timings: 8.30am – 9.30pm
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Bengali Market
Bengali Market has come to become chaat central for many of us. We’re heading here for dosas, idlis and one of the tastiest gol gappas.
Where: Babar Rd, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House
Nathu’s Sweets
Ditch the thalis and paneer and head for their bakery section: The mushroom buns and range of pastries are excellent, our readers inform us.
Where: Shop No. 2, Mathura Road, Sunder Nagar Market
Nearest Metro Station:
Contact: 011 24352435, 011 24312431
Timings: 9am – 11pm
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Taal and Uncle Sandwich
Behind the Karol Bagh metro station is a line of vendors selling sandwiches and rolls. The grilled chicken sandwiches here comprise a large slab of chicken, chock full of flavour topped with lots of mayonnaise amidst two slices of soft grilled bread.
Where: Pusa Road {behind Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital}
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar
Readers tells us you can have an entire meal here within INR 100. They’re suggesting Dhokla, Pyaaz Kachori and Moong Dal Halwa. We’re game.
Where: HS-9, Kailash Colony Market, Kailash Colony
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony
Contact: 011 46515353
Timings: 9am – 9pm
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Novelty
Some of the best sandwiches we’ve had in Delhi, we’d recommend them all: Chicken, Ham and Tuna. Prepared with fresh bread {brown is available too}, butter and a generous slathering of home-made mayonnaise, Novelty’s winning.
Where: 43 Birbal Road, Jangpura Extension
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura
Contact: 011 24314168
Timings: 8am – 2pm; 4:30pm- 9:30pm
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Big Yellow Door
A student favourite, Big Yellow Door has some delish stuff on their menu. Our readers are rooting for the Cheesy Bomb Burgers.
Where: H 8 B, Near GTB Nagar Metro Station, Opposite Hudson Lane’s NDPL Office, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi; H 8, Opposite Venkateswara College, Satyaniketan, New Delhi.
Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar; AIIMS
Contact: +91 7042294299, +91 7042294296; +91 7042294297, +91 7042294298
Timings: 8am – 11pm
- Price for two: ₹ 800
