A Beautiful Heritage Park With A Historic Tomb & Landscaped Garden

Sunder Nursery: One of the best Gardens of Delhi along the lines of the Mughal Gardens with an abundance of trees, flowers and water bodies. The Aga Khan Foundation has done a great job in the renovation of this Heritage Cum Nature Park. The water body channel has been painstakingly recreated. Reviving the Mughal Garden as it was laid out centuries ago, harking back the gardens of Srinagar. The old monuments, fountains and the framework of the original are brought back to life. With the good weather in swing, this is a place to find serenity in the city.