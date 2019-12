How to spot it: an impatient crowd, a Sikh man at the counter, and the irresistible smell of fresh jalebis.

Having operated out of the same shop for the last 68 years, they’ve sort of made a name for themselves. Some of their employees have worked here for over 40 years, so you can be sure that the jalebi will not disappoint.

#LBBTip: If you’re fond of jalebis, just let them know and they’ll make a fresh batch for you in five minutes.