Shop For Designer Wear On A Budget At Samant Chauhan's New Store In Champa Gali

If you're always waiting for the sale season to begin and shop for the best of designer-wear then, we've got good news for you! Samant Chauhan, a Delhi-based fashion designer now has a new store in Champa Gali and the apparel they are offering is really affordable (also read, super cool).

Samant Chauhan is widely renowned to create unique silhouettes using handwoven textiles and this second store (he has one in Shahpur Jat too), will feature his prêt collection that will consist of a range of hand-woven Indo-western outfits and a new range of leather accessories.

The price range starts at INR 2,000 and can go up to INR 15,000. So, get ready to shop!