Hair Spas, Cigars & Dress Shopping: Make The Most Of Santushti Complex

With its manicured lawns, clean and spacious walkways and tranquil atmosphere, Santushti Complex in Chanakyapuri is any shopper’s paradise. Started by the Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association, this place seems like a separate world in itself, far away from Delhi’s chaos.

If like us, you haven't been this side in a long time, you'll be stunned at all the changes and new developments. So, follow our guide and well, if you’re lucky, you might even spot a peacock while you shop (we did!).

San-Cha Tea Boutique

San-Cha is a boutique offering every imaginable type and blend of tea.

Recommended For: Gift hampers, tea accessories and kulhars. You can also try different kinds of teas before you finally take your pick. 

Food Stores

Sancha Tea Boutique

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 3, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Canvas

This store could pass off as a distant cousin of Bhane or Nicobar, only, they love colour a little more than the other two. They stock up on assorted brands but their own line of clothes is pretty amazing too. 

Recommended For: A striking collection of ceramics, jewellery and boho dresses and kurtas. Be prepared to shell a premium though — the dresses start at INR 4k.

Clothing Stores

Canvas

Santushti Shopping Complex, 30, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Diggin

One of the cosiest spots in the city, this Diggin outlet is as pretty as its predecessor. Think vintage decor and garden spots where sunshine is plenty (take your date here now, will you?).

Recommended For: Lemonade, Instagram-worthy decor, sunny outdoors, Aglio-e-Olio Pasta, Jalapeno poppers and risotto.


Cafes

Diggin

Santushti Shopping Complex, 10, Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Tulsi

Tulsi is designer Neeru Kumar’s label that retails in stunning silk saris, chunnis, skirts (to name a few) and linens.

Recommended For: Light Indian attires, be it suits, lehngas and saris for upcoming weddings. We particularly love their georgette and chanderi dupattas and artsy cushion covers.

Clothing Stores

Tulsi

Santushti Shopping Complex, 19, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Audrey

This bakery-looking place from the outside is a cute salon that’s away from the rush of the usual markets. It’s in fact an ideal spot to pamper yourself or undo a rough day with a languorous massage. Oh, it’s a unisex place, so men, pick something from the spa menu…For once and quit complaining?

Recommended For: Get a blow-dry (INR 595+) with your girl gang, or even better, opt for a hair spa (using all the luxury hair products including Balmain and Olaplex). Affordable pedicures (INR 895+) and massages are their thing too. 

Salons

Audrey Salon & Spa

Shop 8, Santushthi Shopping Complex, Lok Kalyan Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Christina

A store that has been selling scarves, kurtis, ties and more for the last 25 years, Christina is a great bet for last-minute gifts. 

Recommended For : Silk scarves, ties and wallets. They also have a range of elegant kurtis with clean cuts and in breathable fabrics like crepe and cotton.

Accessories

Christina

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 9, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Picturesque Art & Framing

Looking for a framing store for expensive prints and paintings? Check this one out - having been in the complex since 1987, this place is a landmark in itself. 

Recommended For: Frames in silver, gold-leaf, wood and other metals, that can also be seen on the walls of many luxury hotels.

Home Décor Stores

Picturesque Art & Framing

Santushti Shopping Complex, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Anokhi

A popular men and women’s easy Indian apparel store, give us Anokhi to browse at any point and we won't turn it down. 

Recommended For: Block print kurtas and flowy anarkalis for women, and shirts and Nehru jackets for men made out of vegetable dyes and handcrafted textiles.

Clothing Stores

Anokhi

Santushti Shopping Complex, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Maison 15 & Kastros - House of Cigars

Maison 15 (Shop no. 14) is a store that offers stationery, home furnishings and jewellery, while Kastros (Shop no. 20) stocks cigars and every type of cigar accessory. Both the stores are owned and managed by the same folks. 

Recommended For: Maison 15 for the most yummy range of scented candles like spiced cranberry, and vanilla orchid. Kastros, on the other hand, is a paradise for cigar aficionados. They stock over 40 types (including Cubans) and also cigar accessories like cutters, humidors, and ashtrays.

Home Décor Stores

Maison 15

Santushti Shopping Complex, 15, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Santushti Concept Store

This concept store is filled to the brim with handicrafts, colourful knick-knacks and stationery. It in fact offers antiques and art items that are rare collectibles we haven’t seen anywhere else.

Recommended For: Printed paper lamps, funky card-holders, ceramic jewellery boxes and handmade diaries. 

Boutiques

Santushti Concept

Santushti Shopping Complex, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Nur

This home decor store has had a piece of our heart since we saw it in Meherchand Market. If you love colour and are on a home improvement drive, hit up Nur with a lot of money in your pocket (yeah, it’s a bit on the pricier side).

Recommended For: Cute lamps, pouches, random hair ties, cushion covers, rugs, throws and more decor things.

Home Décor Stores

Nur

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 23, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

One Degree East

This Thai restaurant is the newest addition to Santushti and is run by the person behind Thai High. The bright, peppy place can easily be a lunch spot when you’re hoping to spend some quality time with bae/friends. 

Recommended For: Thai Green Curry, Prawn Money Bag Dumplings, Crystal Dumpling, Coconut & Almond Cake 

Cafes

One Degree East Cafe

Santushti Shopping Complex, 25, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Mon-Pri

Selling precious jewellery and luxury clothes, Mon-Pri has been around for almost 28 years. Be prepared to loosen your purse strings for the good things here... Silver starts at INR 8,000 and diamond at INR 15,000. 

Recommended For: Beautifully-cut diamond and silver jewellery that looks royal, to say the least. They also let you exchange old jewellery.

Accessories

Mon Pri

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 16, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Olivia

This dessert meets ice cream parlour has a sweet, Vintage vibe and some really yum ice cream flavours. We could sit here for hours on a rainy day, OD-in on their Seductress, a winning combination of dark chocolate and dark rum or hosting a cheesecake party with our pals.

Recommended For: Homemade ice creams (hello, Chocolate Oreo and Toffee Caramel), brownies and coffee. 


Cafes

Olivia

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 23, Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Le Solitaire

Le Solitaire retails in diamond, gold and silver jewellery.

Recommended For: Certified solitaire rings and 18 carat white gold and diamond jewellery that made us want to save up every penny of our salary.

Accessories

Le Solitaire

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 1, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Spiritual Warrior

Everyone from a skin care fanatic and folks who love sustainable everything, to a health junkie will certainly find something at this store. We particularly love their variety of cork accessories (they had stunning wallets too!) and the curation of organic, homemade skin care brands they sell. 

Recommended For: Organic hair care, bath and body products, sustainable accessories, yoga mats

Clothing Stores

Shakti Warrior

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 12, Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Luv Indiya

If you're looking to pick up a gift for your loved ones, drop by this store as they've got beautiful stoles/scarves, handmade diaries, statues, and a lot of other stuff. You'll also find knick-knacks like fridge magnets, key chains, neem pencils and pretty paper bags here.

Recommended For: Souvenirs, stationery, show pieces and small knick-knacks 

Accessories

Luv Indiya

Santushti Shopping Complex, Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Schon By Sakshee Pradhan

Schon (meaning beautiful in German) is a designer label that does fancy gowns, half saris, pant suits and dresses in muted tones of baby pink, cream and other pastel shades. If you're someone who loves playing with textures (think frills, feathers, net and the like) and are looking for statement designer wear, this store might have what you're looking for. 

Recommended For: Pastel-coloured designer wear 

Boutiques

Schon By Sakshee Pradhan

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 31, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Play Clan

Play Clan by Sana offers a melee of things. From its lovely, competitively-priced rubber-band diaries to their canvas totes and quirky eye masks, everything here has a personality. You'll find some anti-fit gender neutral shirts that are perfect for a hot summer's day, and some very interesting women's clothing as well.

Recommended For: Funky stationery, gender-neutral shirts, frames and bags/pouches

Clothing Stores

Play Clan

Santushti Shopping Complex, 5, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

KUNZA

KUNZA is a brand that does suits, flowy dresses, kaftans, lehngas and all kinds of ethnic wear in natural woven fabrics like textured silks. While they do have a bunch of casual wear options, we particularly love their collection of dressy ethnic wear that come in bright blue, pink and yellow colours. However, be warned, their clothes can be a little expensive and can go up to INR 30K as well. 

Recommended For: Flowy, casual ethnic wear and also suits and lehngas for special occasions. 

Clothing Stores

Kunza

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 37, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

The Baby Trunk

The Baby Trunk's studio in Santushti Complex is bright, airy and full of all things adorable. They stock everything from children's bed linen and towels to toys, prams, and the cutest and comfiest baby clothes. 

Recommended For: Quality children's clothes, toys and kid's bed linen

Clothing Stores

The Baby Trunk

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 35, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

    Vedangi Agarwal Couture

    This designer label has gowns, shiny lehngas, contemporary saris, and layered suits, all of which, would be perfect for a big fat Indian wedding. In case you're looking for cocktail and mehndi outfits, you'll be spoilt for choice here. 

    Recommended For: Designer outfits 

    Clothing Stores

    Vedangi Agarwal Couture

    Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 40, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

