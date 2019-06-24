Hair Spas, Cigars & Dress Shopping: Make The Most Of Santushti Complex

With its manicured lawns, clean and spacious walkways and tranquil atmosphere, Santushti Complex in Chanakyapuri is any shopper’s paradise. Started by the Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association, this place seems like a separate world in itself, far away from Delhi’s chaos.

If like us, you haven't been this side in a long time, you'll be stunned at all the changes and new developments. So, follow our guide and well, if you’re lucky, you might even spot a peacock while you shop (we did!).