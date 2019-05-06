You'll Have Your Heart Stole(n) By This Store In Chandni Chowk

Sardar Overseas is a huge store in Chandni Chowk that is laden with scarves and stoles all around. From basic cotton scarves to those with phulkari and machine-work embroidery, their collection and variety is huge. The business is mostly wholesale, but they retail as well. Scarves are priced as low as INR 50 and the range goes up to INR 2,000 for the heavier, phulkari stoles. The store is quite huge, and the stuff varies across materials and price ranges. We’re pretty sure you’ll find something if you browse through it once.