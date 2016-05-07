Sephora In Select Citywalk Just Got A Makeover

If you guys are beauty junkies {just like some us back at the LBB HQ}, you’ll know exactly what we mean when we say nothing quite disappoints like the empty makeup shelves at Sephora. Our hearts have been broken far too many times, when we’ve made special trips here with whatever little money saved up only to come face to face with the dreary, empty shelves that once used to be brimming with products. That changes now {hopefully}.

The management of Sephora has been taken over by Arvind Lifestyle Brands, and we hope we never have to face that kind of disappointment again.

While we didn’t see any additional brands stocked up for the re-launch {we were hoping to be surprised by some NARS products, but alas!}, we did find the store to be better stocked. Especially at the eternally empty NYX counter, which although didn’t have the Soft Matte Lip Cream in San Paolo that we’d been looking for, had considerably more products than it had for all of last year.

We did get our hands on our favourite Stila eyeliner, though!