These 10 Shops In Shankar Market Should Be On Your Radar

If you have to buy silk brocade for upcoming shaadis, walk into this shop with your eyes closed (no, not really). And the brocade here is far from the generic booti or paisley designs that is the usual norm.

We found Moroccan-inspired geometric patterns in gorgeous shades, and we had a hard time taking our eyes off of them. These stunning silk fabrics were priced at INR 975 per metre. If you don’t want to spend as much, go for their cheaper variant (a mix of 80 per cent silk and 20 per cent cotton) with smaller patterns.

We also loved their small stack of cotton fabric in pretty pastel shades and intricate chikan work (priced at INR 350). Plus, they’ve got a decent selection of last remaining bits of fabric that you could use to add interesting details to your suits. Or even make blouses or tops out of.