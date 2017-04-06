Kama Ayurveda, the delightfully packaged and loaded with natural goodness brand serves up a luxuriating shaving experience that will not only refresh and relax, but also have your skin thanking you for all the love its getting.
Give Your Shaving Ritual An All- Natural Boost With Kama
Indulge Me A Little
How many times does an organic luxury brand really focus on us menfolk? The good news- Kama knows we need a bit of TLC too, and there are times when we want to go clean, and show off a neat and tidy side. So, get ready to ramp up your game with an all-natural and soothing shaving regime that will make you feel all shiny new.
We begin our little pamper party with their Himalayan Deodar Face Cleanser that is the perfect prep for a smooth and supple shave. Packed with the good stuff- Aloe Vera, Jojoba and Vetiver, this hydrating face wash is gentle and has just a hint of a woody aroma. Nothing too overpowering, thankfully.
Smooth Operator
Next step is to get into action mode, and we are happy to report that the Shaving Foam is incredible. It lathers softy, and the magic of sandalwood oil and mint oil starts kicking in as you proceed with your shave. While the former soothes, and repairs any skin damage you may have had, the latter cools and gives a super cool minty feeling. So invigorating!
Like all good men who love themselves {maybe a bit too much!}, we know the power of a good moisturiser, and so we follow up the shave with the Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream for Men. This all in one face cream has a base of pure coconut milk and sesame oil that nourishes the skin and works well to ensure the skin feels all soft and clear as you wrap up this indulgent me time.
So, We're Saying...
Do yourself a much needed favour and soak in natures bounties the next time you decide to shave. Hello dapper self!
