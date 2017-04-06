Give Your Shaving Ritual An All- Natural Boost With Kama

How many times does an organic luxury brand really focus on us menfolk? The good news- Kama knows we need a bit of TLC too, and there are times when we want to go clean, and show off a neat and tidy side. So, get ready to ramp up your game with an all-natural and soothing shaving regime that will make you feel all shiny new.

We begin our little pamper party with their Himalayan Deodar Face Cleanser that is the perfect prep for a smooth and supple shave. Packed with the good stuff- Aloe Vera, Jojoba and Vetiver, this hydrating face wash is gentle and has just a hint of a woody aroma. Nothing too overpowering, thankfully.