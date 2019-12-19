If the Shoe Fits: Bespoke, Handcrafted Shoes by Hemmistry

The shoe industry is drastically skewed in favour of women in India {and indeed the world}. Women have hundreds of brands, and thousands of designs, to choose from. And while men do have certain international brand stores they can shop at, the options are few and far between.

Targeting that large gap in the Indian menswear market, Hemmistry has come to the rescue. A bespoke, luxury leather shoe brand, they offer handcrafted, made-in-India products for men.