Noida's Atta Market is a haven for budget and affordable shopping. Apart from the numerous clothing stores in the market, you'll also find a few bag and shoe stores out there. We've put together a list of the six bag and shoe stores that we really liked when we went shopping in Atta Market.

Note: Atta Market is closed on Wednesday. Also, Noida Sector-18 is the nearest metro station (it's right next to the market).