These Handcrafted Flats By Leathereyes Are EVERYTHING

Leathereyes has an awesome range of genuine leather flats which are a combination of functionality and luxury. All their flats are under ₹1050 and come in an array of colours like yellow, red, green, tan & so many more. Got big feet? Don’t you worry, their sizes go upto EUR 44!



Our editors fell in love with the Mandala Design in tan and Paduka Style in metallic silver. Their flats are super comfy and come with a rubber sole - perfect for women who are always on the move. And whether you’re dressed up in ethnic wear or a plain white tee and denim jeans - these will become your go-to flats for summer 2019.