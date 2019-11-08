These 7 Shops In Lajpat Nagar Store A World Of Affordable Fabrics, Juttis & More

Here’s the good news—Central Market, Lajpat Nagar is repetitive in terms of what’s being retailed; plus, there’s barely a price, quality or product difference between one nook and the next. So, if you know exactly which stores to hit, you can go there with a definite purpose and that's where we can help.

If you are wondering how to reach, Lajpat Nagar metro station located on the violet and pink line is the closest.

PS: There isn't space here for the timid; put on your best aggressive, bargaining face if you want to do more than just have a look-see. If you are looking to shop for suit fabrics, a good deal would cost you somewhere around INR 1,500 (depending on the fabric) or if you are looking for readymade garments, saris start here at INR 700, while suits at INR 500. Also FYI, the market is closed on Monday.

Happy shopping!