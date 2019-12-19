Silver Jewellery Junkies, You'll Go Crazy At This Hidden Janpath Store!

I was so impressed by the collection at Silver World, Janpath that I wanted to click a few sneaky pictures of the store despite their strict forbidding of it. The reason I risked an angry store-keeper's wrath to take the few shaky pictures I did was because I knew it was an incredible find for any silver junkie like me. It's rare to find a straight-up pure silver store that does nice, accessible contemporary silver jewellery with oxidised as well as sterling silver. From lovely rings and cufflinks to beautiful necklaces and earrings, I loved that this store was extremely silver-comprehensible. By silver standards, it was also fairly affordable. Three things you should definitely hit up this store for; the chandelier earrings (they do them plain and with beautiful stones), the oxidised silver bangles and cuffs (great way to add a little extra to your look without it diverting attention), and the heavier, bejewelled silver chokers with gemstones (these, though, are definitely more for people who want to make a statement).