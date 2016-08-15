A Site For Sore Eyes: Spend A Day In Mysore

Next, burn off all that buttery goodness as you take a tour of and feast your eyes on Mysore’s most famous landmark — the Mysore Palace. The official residence and seat of power of the Wodeyar dynasty, the palace houses regal durbar halls with intricate décor.

All that, plus the deep pink marble domes, elaborate carvings, and portraits dotting the walls is bound to floor the history buff in you. Since words don’t do justice to this magnificent piece of art, we’ll let the experience talk to you. Return at 6pm if you want to see the monument all lit up.

Find out more about it here.