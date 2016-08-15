Have a few days off? Just a quick 150 kilometre drive from Bangalore, here’s how you can make the best of 24 hours in Mysore.
A Site For Sore Eyes: Spend A Day In Mysore
Fuel Up On Masala Dosa
Start your day bright and early with the gastronomical dream that is the Mysore Masala Dosa. This local culinary classic with a steaming hot cup of filter coffee is the perfect start to the day. Head to the legendary Original Vinayaka Mylari Hotel to experience breakfasts like the locals do.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Gawk At The Royal Palace
Next, burn off all that buttery goodness as you take a tour of and feast your eyes on Mysore’s most famous landmark — the Mysore Palace. The official residence and seat of power of the Wodeyar dynasty, the palace houses regal durbar halls with intricate décor.
All that, plus the deep pink marble domes, elaborate carvings, and portraits dotting the walls is bound to floor the history buff in you. Since words don’t do justice to this magnificent piece of art, we’ll let the experience talk to you. Return at 6pm if you want to see the monument all lit up.
Find out more about it here.
Take A Walk In The Wild
How about a complete change of scene next? A short drive will take you from the majesty of the palace to one of India’s oldest and best zoos. The wide array of flora and fauna from over 40 countries and the large, well-kept enclosures have made the century-old Shri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens a favourite among tourists.
When there, you can even adopt an animal by signing up to make annual contributions for their upkeep!
Find out more about it here.
Lunch At Hotel RRR
The one place that is close to celebrated when it comes to sensitive matters like meals {after Vinayaka Mylari, of course}, Hotel RRR has stayed a favourite for locals and visitors alike for decades. Always packed, this simple restaurant dishes out authentic meals to the hungry traveller. Served on a banana leaf, the biryani here will send you straight into a food coma.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Hike To The Heavens
When you’ve checked off the palace and zoo from your list, a trip to the hills is in order. Located 13 km east of the city, exuding a mystical aura, the Chamundi Temple sits on top of a serene hill. Admire the tall statue of Mahishasura, take a photo of the imposing Nandi bull {a monolith statue}, seek the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari or enjoy a birds-eye view of Mysore city.
Over 1,000 steps will lead you up to the peak, but that’s only for the strong-willed and ever stronger limbed!
Laze At The Lakeside
Wind down after the long day of sightseeing with a relaxing evening by the Karanji Lake. Situated at the foot of the Chamundi Hills, the Karanji Lake also houses a butterfly park and the country’s largest walk-through aviary.
Spend the early evening taking a boat ride across this serene lake, soaking in the best that nature has to offer.
Shop Till You Drop
An action-packed day means you’re probably drained by now. But before you call it a day, muster up the energy to shop. Any trip to Mysore is incomplete without some local souvenirs. And what better way to keep the holiday going that with Mysore Pak in all its ghee and sugar-laden glory?
The Mysore silk sarees are also fabulous buys for the ladies, while men can pick up crisp kurtas. Add some Mysore to your home too with intricate and unique rosewood and sandalwood handicrafts exclusive to the region.
Where: Devaraj Urs Road
Stay A Night
If you’re willing to stay the night, check into the Heritage Hotel Royal Orchid Metropole. Steeped in the history of the Heritage City, this four-star, old-world hotel was a former guesthouse of the Maharaja of Mysore.
