Ditch The Delhi Heat & Cool Down At This Gorgeous Hotel Near Shimla

An hour's drive from Shimla, The Nilaya is a stunning boutique hotel in Mashobra that's inspired by nature and built keeping luxury in mind. The comfy rooms with the breathtaking (read: Insta-worthy) views, the hotel deck in all white (yep, we love the swing), and the bar with the glass roof make it the perfect stay in the hills. The hotel has three floors and the rooms on each floor are inspired by either birds, trees, flowers, and places — complete with pretty frames in the room. The Nilaya even has an attic with a games area — think pool, carrom, Jenga — and comfy seats to just nestle in and take in the landscape outside. The two rooms in the attic have the best views, of course! Chief hustler here, Laksh Arora, is the man to look for should you need anything. He'll take you on nature walks, host stargazing sessions, and even organize special events like proposals, birthdays and more. Oh, and did we mention — the food here is to die for!