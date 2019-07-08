Drop By This Small Fusion Cafe Along With Mind Blowing Sweet Shop

Recently I saw this small beautiful shop on MG road and couldn't stop my self from going there. Le Chaat Factory fusion cafe serves some lip-smacking Indian fast food and main course. On our first visit, we only tried the rolls but they were freshly prepared and taste delicious. We tried the chicken, Soya and Paneer rolls. And they taste as good as street food but a lot more hygienic. The high light of the shop was the sweet shop. It's called Zucchini. Which was absolute bliss? We tried the rose petals and gulukand ladoo, which was actually awesomely delicious. We also tried bubblegum barfi with was perfect. Never had anything like that earlier. They also had swarn ladoo, which was 1000 Rs. a piece. It was only ordered by the Ambani's till date. Haven't tried that but that looked amazing. That also do catering for big functions and the clientele includes Ambani's and Gupta's (Auli wedding ones ). I'll give 7 out of 10 to Chaat cafe, 8 out of 10 to sweet shop as it was a bit expensive.