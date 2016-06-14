Soar High At These 10 Bird Sanctuaries In India

One of Bangalore’s favourite picnic spots, Ranganathittu is Karnataka’s largest bird sanctuary. Made up of six islets by the River Cauvery, the sanctuary is a nesting ground for birds and also sees them flock in during the migratory period. You can take boat rides across the waters to Spot Painted Storks, common spoonbills, Black-Headed Ibis, Oriental darters and herons.

Best Time To Visit: March to May

Nearest Airport: Bangalore