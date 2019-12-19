Super comfortable, super affordable, and straight-up chic, I swear by Sole House's Kolhapuris that come in a bunch of prints and patterns. I recently bought a pair of their denim and rose gold detailed flats (pictured). They're a great alternative to my run-of-the-mill high-street flats for work. You can browse their collection on LBB's shop section - they've got a bunch of other designs to choose from.
Sole House's Contemporary Kolhapuris Are EVERYTHING
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Also On Sole House
