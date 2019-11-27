Have You Tried Yummiest Tandoori Chicken Yet? Head Here Right Now!

Love shopping? Head to Sarojini Nagar Market and drop by Amar Jyoti Restaurant. The owner is very kind and will take a quality care of you! In Frame: Tandoori Chicken Description: You’ll walk out of Amar Jyoti talking about this tandoori chicken. Perfectly cooked and marinated in spiced yogurt, this dish is richer and creamier than most tandooris, and I certainly won't be complaining about that.