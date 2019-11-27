Love shopping? Head to Sarojini Nagar Market and drop by Amar Jyoti Restaurant. The owner is very kind and will take a quality care of you! In Frame: Tandoori Chicken Description: You’ll walk out of Amar Jyoti talking about this tandoori chicken. Perfectly cooked and marinated in spiced yogurt, this dish is richer and creamier than most tandooris, and I certainly won't be complaining about that.
Have You Tried Yummiest Tandoori Chicken Yet? Head Here Right Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1000
Best To Go With?
Family
