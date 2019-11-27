Have You Tried Yummiest Tandoori Chicken Yet? Head Here Right Now!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Amar Jyoti Restaurant

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 186, Lane E, Sarojini Nagar Market, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Love shopping? Head to Sarojini Nagar Market and drop by Amar Jyoti Restaurant. The owner is very kind and will take a quality care of you! In Frame: Tandoori Chicken Description: You’ll walk out of Amar Jyoti talking about this tandoori chicken. Perfectly cooked and marinated in spiced yogurt, this dish is richer and creamier than most tandooris, and I certainly won't be complaining about that.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With?

Family

Fast Food Restaurants

Amar Jyoti Restaurant

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 186, Lane E, Sarojini Nagar Market, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default