Buttery and masaledar pao bhaji! The service is really fast. Gupta pao bhaji serves the pao bhaji with onions and green chutney which makes it one awesome meal. One can even have extra pao by just paying INR 10 extra. It's always crowded which justifies how famous it is amongst the local people living nearby. Nearest metro station : delhi gate, violet line.
Their Special Butter Pao Bhaji Is What One Needs To Try Right Away
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I wish they had more tables available there because it's generally crowded with customers.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group
