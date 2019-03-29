Their Special Butter Pao Bhaji Is What One Needs To Try Right Away

Fast Food Restaurants

Gupta Ji's Pav Bhaji

Daryaganj, New Delhi
4.0
9, Fruit Market, Dayanand Road, Daryaganj, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Buttery and masaledar pao bhaji! The service is really fast. Gupta pao bhaji serves the pao bhaji with onions and green chutney which makes it one awesome meal. One can even have extra pao by just paying INR 10 extra. It's always crowded which justifies how famous it is amongst the local people living nearby. Nearest metro station : delhi gate, violet line.

What Could Be Better?

I wish they had more tables available there because it's generally crowded with customers.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

