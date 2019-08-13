How To Rock Statement Sleeves Like A Pro

If your fashion GK is in order, you know that the 80s are back in a big way. Which means, the return of statement sleeves...*drumroll*



Not only does that mean jackets with XXL shoulders or puffed, statement sleeves but also mastering the very rare act of pulling them off. But fear not - we've got said silhouettes in wearable styles, all at affordable prices. Read on for that 80s trend we can all actually imagine wearing: