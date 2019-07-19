Stripe Right On These Awesome Shirts For Men

Made with 55% hemp and 45% organic cotton, this shirt is all set to be your summer best-friend. It feels really light on the skin (and the eyes) and works perfectly for bougie events like a sundowner weekend party, housewarming, you get the drill. If you check out the image, the detailing will definitely catch your attention - it's SO well done. The round neck is different from the collars we generally wear, and the soothing peach-white combo is everything.