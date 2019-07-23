Stunning, Everyday Flats On Shop On Lbb

I am obsessed with shopping from Shop On LBBs footwear and flats collection! It's successfully converted me from wearing the same shoes everyday, to switching up my flats ever so often. Featuring 100s of brands, Ive shopped everything from Kohlapuris, to formal mules to sneakers. My favourite brands are: (search for these on LBB.IN/Shop) Rasa The Tassel Life Vishal Footwear Chalk Studio Paio Leather Eyes Handmade Love Rivir VA by Vanshika Ahuja The sole house I'm always on my feet, and these flats have been a saviour through 12 hour days, and walking up and down 4 flights of stairs. The shoes are really well padded, and most of the pairs I wear are open from the back. They're also easy to clean- which is a big win. Everything on LBB is super affordable. The most I've spent on a pair of flats is INR 1500, and the lowest goes down to INR 400! Which is incredible!