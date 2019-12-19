Lavanya's Flowy Outfits Are Perfect For The Summer

This homegrown brand strikes a perfect balance between an ethnic and modern aesthetic with their super summer-friendly dresses and kurta-pant sets. We're in love with their vibrant colour palette and contemporary silhouettes with breathable fabrics. We're also digging the traditional work on their pieces featuring ajrak, kalamkari and bandhrej to name a few.



They have easy, breezy dresses and skirts for days when you want to keep it light and channel your ever-present inner desi girl.



