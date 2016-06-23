#LBBPicks: Summer Menus You Need To Try In Delhi

img-gallery-featured

With fresh produce, fruity cocktails, and light ingredients, there are so many ways you can beat your summertime sadness. Here is a list of some of the summer menus that you should try out soon.

Fio Cookhouse & Bar

If we had to take the very essence of summer and put it on a menu, this would probably be it. The dishes are super light, the desserts are binge-worthy, and the cocktails will have all your attention.

What To Order: Kinka Cooler, Caramel Spiced Mango Mousse

Where: Fio Cookhouse, Epicuria Mall, Nehru Place

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place

Contact: 011 26281026

Price: INR 2,500 for two {approx}

Timings: 12pm – 12.30am

Find them on Facebook here.

Fine Dining

Fio Cookhouse & Bar

4.3

Epicuria Mall, R-1, Nehru Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Olive Bar & Kitchen

Whether it is the duck liver parfait or the vanilla semifreddo with mangoes, each serving on the menu uses fresh summery ingredients and is just perfect for when you’re just sick of the Delhi summer. Chef Sujan S. works magic with his uber light and authentic creations; plus they’re perfect for your Instagram #foodporn.

What To Order: Duck Liver Parfait, Avalanche

Where: One Style Mile, Haveli No 6-8. Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar

Contact: +91 9810235472, 011 29574444

Price: INR 3,500 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 12.30am

Find them on Facebook here.

Fine Dining

Olive Bar & Kitchen

4.5

One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

image-map-default

Pizza Express

This one is specifically for meat lovers. All the dishes on the menu are a summery take on the usual Pizza Express favourites {specially the Hawaiian Pizza}. The drinks are refreshing and are made to recharge you on a hot summer day.

What To Order: Hawaiian ‘PizzaExpress’ Pizza, Tre Latteria Shake

Where: Third Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida {also at Ambience Mall, VK and Ambience Mall, Gurgaon}

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18

Contact: 0120 259 5041

Price: INR 1,500 for two

Timings: 11.30am – 11.30pm

Find them on Facebook here.

Fast Food Restaurants

Pizza Express

DLF Mall Of India, 3rd Floor, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Starbucks

Bringing back a summer favourite, Alphonso Mango Frappuccino along with offerings such as the Roasted Marshmallow S’mores Frapuccino, the Mango Parfait with Muesli, and the Mango Mousse Cake, this menu is about as mango-ey as it can get. Each offering is refreshing and you’d probably make these your new Starbucks favourites.

What To Order: Alphonso Mango Frappuccino, Mango Parfait with Muesli

Where: Find your nearest outlet here

Timings: 10am onwards

Price: INR 700 for two {approx.}

Find them on Facebook here.

Cafes

Starbucks

4.3

Hamilton House, A-1, Ground Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default