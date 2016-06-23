LBBPicks: Summer Menus You Need To Try In Delhi

Whether it is the duck liver parfait or the vanilla semifreddo with mangoes, each serving on the menu uses fresh summery ingredients and is just perfect for when you’re just sick of the Delhi summer. Chef Sujan S. works magic with his uber light and authentic creations; plus they’re perfect for your Instagram #foodporn.

What To Order: Duck Liver Parfait, Avalanche

Where: One Style Mile, Haveli No 6-8. Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar

Contact: +91 9810235472, 011 29574444

Price: INR 3,500 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 12.30am

Find them on Facebook here.