With fresh produce, fruity cocktails, and light ingredients, there are so many ways you can beat your summertime sadness. Here is a list of some of the summer menus that you should try out soon.
#LBBPicks: Summer Menus You Need To Try In Delhi
Fio Cookhouse & Bar
If we had to take the very essence of summer and put it on a menu, this would probably be it. The dishes are super light, the desserts are binge-worthy, and the cocktails will have all your attention.
What To Order: Kinka Cooler, Caramel Spiced Mango Mousse
Where: Fio Cookhouse, Epicuria Mall, Nehru Place
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place
Contact: 011 26281026
Price: INR 2,500 for two {approx}
Timings: 12pm – 12.30am
Find them on Facebook here.
Olive Bar & Kitchen
Whether it is the duck liver parfait or the vanilla semifreddo with mangoes, each serving on the menu uses fresh summery ingredients and is just perfect for when you’re just sick of the Delhi summer. Chef Sujan S. works magic with his uber light and authentic creations; plus they’re perfect for your Instagram #foodporn.
What To Order: Duck Liver Parfait, Avalanche
Where: One Style Mile, Haveli No 6-8. Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli
Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar
Contact: +91 9810235472, 011 29574444
Price: INR 3,500 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 12.30am
Find them on Facebook here.
Pizza Express
This one is specifically for meat lovers. All the dishes on the menu are a summery take on the usual Pizza Express favourites {specially the Hawaiian Pizza}. The drinks are refreshing and are made to recharge you on a hot summer day.
What To Order: Hawaiian ‘PizzaExpress’ Pizza, Tre Latteria Shake
Where: Third Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida {also at Ambience Mall, VK and Ambience Mall, Gurgaon}
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18
Contact: 0120 259 5041
Price: INR 1,500 for two
Timings: 11.30am – 11.30pm
Find them on Facebook here.
Starbucks
Bringing back a summer favourite, Alphonso Mango Frappuccino along with offerings such as the Roasted Marshmallow S’mores Frapuccino, the Mango Parfait with Muesli, and the Mango Mousse Cake, this menu is about as mango-ey as it can get. Each offering is refreshing and you’d probably make these your new Starbucks favourites.
What To Order: Alphonso Mango Frappuccino, Mango Parfait with Muesli
Where: Find your nearest outlet here
Timings: 10am onwards
Price: INR 700 for two {approx.}
Find them on Facebook here.
