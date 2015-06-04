It’s no secret that Delhi peeps love their beer and cocktails. But for the teetotallers out there, and for the ones who simply want to take a break from alcohol and indulge in some summer deliciousness, we picked out some of the most refreshing mocktails in Delhi and Gurgaon.
7 Mocktails For This Season And Where To Get Them
Apple Lemonade At Potbelly
On that super hot day when you want something just a little bit more than the regular nimbu paani, Potbelly doesn’t disappoint. Their apple and mint infused lemonade is the perfect cure for that parched throat. We especially love the generous slices of apple thrown in.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Fancy Wasabi At Warehouse Cafe
Also known as the Japanese horseradish, wasabi is most often used as a condiment in Japanese cuisine and has a spicy sting to it. The peeps at Warehouse Café have taken this and blended it with lemonade and kiwi. The result is a refreshing beverage, with just that tinge of spice to it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Meth Soda From Baking Bad
Don’t worry; it’s not the meth you are thinking about! The enticing drink at Baking Bad {see what they did there?} is bright blue in colour {of course}, and tastes of banta,with a whole sliced chili floating in it. We recommend this for those who live for spice.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Orange Date Mojito At Dramz
Fresh orange chunks and dates put a whole new spin on the classic mojito. The dates add an interesting flavour to it, while the orange keeps it fresh and summery. If you’re looking for a heavier drink, go for the Chocolate Mint Sensational, a concoction comprising dark chocolate, mint and apple.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Sekanje Bin At SodaBottleOpenerWala
SodaBottleOpenerWala never disappoints with its food. The novelty permeates the beverage menu as well! The Sekanji Bin is a delicious drink made up of dry plum and mint.
- Price for two: ₹ 4200
Guava Mary At Harry’s Bar & Cafe
Think of a Bloody Mary, but with guava juice instead of the usual tomato. Now take the vodka out, and you’ve got yourself a kickass mocktail. The fruitiness mixed with the zesty tabasco makes for an interesting, chatpata drink.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Wasabi Mary At Tawak
If you’ve ever wondered how to make your virgin mary even peppier, add wasabi to it. Tawak, the Pan Asian restaurant in Noida, does a mean version of this mocktail. Plus it’s a great way to make sure the drinks are a great fit with the cuisine, isn’t it?
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
