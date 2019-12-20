Chocolate Lovers, Kumar Samose Wala Has The Sweetest Samosas Ever!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Kumar Samosa Wala

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2/31, Phase 3, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

Pro-tip

They have a really tiny shop in New Moti Nagar, with very less parking space and no seating at all. So it is better to park your car away from the shop and then enjoy your samosas.

I liked

I tried chocolate samosa for the first time in my life here. It was full of dry fruit and chocolate, and was absolutely amazing. They also have other samosas like chowmien, pasta and pizza.

More info

The shop starts at 9 in the morning, and is super crowded throughout the day. So it is better to go there early so that you can get the samosa of your choice.

Fast Food Restaurants

Kumar Samosa Wala

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2/31, Phase 3, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default