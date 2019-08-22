This Store Delivers Unique Tea Leaves Blended With 100% Natural Ingredients

Nothing is better than the aroma of a perfectly blended cup of tea to make your morning perfect and charge you for the day. And if you are a tea-holic then this website is just an ideal place to explore different flavours. Tea Trunk is an online tea brand finest Indian tea leaves. They craft them into unique blends, using all-natural ingredients. Their teas are a whole leaf, flavoursome and super healthy and we have a variety to choose from, namely black tea, green tea, white tea, herbal teas and Matcha. They also customize tea blends to suit occasions and as per particular preferences. The best-sellers are Matcha green tea, Rose Oolong, Chamomile tea, Marigold green tea, Blue pea, Green tea and Jasmine green tea. They provide free shipping within India on orders above Rs.500 & provide 2 free sampler packs with every order. If you opt for COD then you need to pay an additional cost of Rs.74. And if you are overseas they can also ship internationally if the order is above $50. Tea Trunk is a unique company as they source their teas from farmers and family-owned estates. Teas are crafted by a tea sommelier in small batches not compromising on freshness. They combine the finest Indian tea leaves with all-natural ingredients to create unique tea blends. The tea is 100% pure with no added flavour & colour. So, ditch the regular tea & go natural by ordering teas from Tea Trunk!