Give Your Weekend An Artsy Twist At This Sculptor's Homestay In Jaipur

Amidst the chaos, are you looking for a weekend getaway at a peaceful location? If yes, then we have something for you. The Artist's Studio is a homestay located in Jaipur that will provide you all the calm that you need. Not just that, but let us tell you, it's a sculptor's studio that is beautifully decorated with artifacts, tools, books, and once you are there, you wouldn't want to step out of the house.

This studio has been designed by artist Tarpan Patel (who is also one of the hosts) and through this, he has made sure to give you the taste of living in Jaipur. Starting at INR 3,100 per night, you can lazing around at this beautiful space, get access to super-fast internet for all your Netflix series, stargaze from the terrace, and even get access to the private art gallery which is situated on the ground floor (it's an art gallery of renowned sculptor, Ankit Patel, father of Tarpan).

Also, to make your stay a memorable experience, this studio is centrally-located, which also means that you are surrounded by some of the best cafes (that you could order food from) or even step out to get a dose of the city's rich culture.

So, pack your bags already?