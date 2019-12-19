Nestled in a quaint corner of the eco-friendly resort Dusit Devarana, the Devarana Spa is a luxury wellness destination for those looking to escape the hustle bustle of the city and indulge in some quality pampering.
Brides-To-Be, Hit Up The Devarana Spa For A Complete Detox
- Upwards: ₹ 4500
- Nearest Metro Station: DELHI AERO CITY
What Is It?
Who Is It For?
For every bride-to-be looking for a quick break from trousseau shopping {plus overlooking those horrid wedding invitations}, a spa therapy is just what the doctor ordered for that much-needed recharge.
What Is Unique About It?
Set amidst the lush green gardens of the resort, Devarana Spa instantly transports you to a tranquil setting, almost as if you were in Bali or Phuket. It’s right in the heart of the city, yet away from all the noise and clutter, so all your important meetings with the florist or tent-walla need not suffer.
What Does It Offer?
From hammam treatments and custom-made packages to organic massage oils and yoga sessions, this spa is a luxury wellness haven. However, if there’s one thing you must try here, it’s the exclusive bridal detox package which lasts for three and a half hours and consists of six unique treatments.
They start with the Aromatic Floral Coconut Body Scrub, which is a wonderful scrub made of dried coconut and ylang ylang essential oil—it cleanses your skin without drying or removing the skin’s natural moisture. This is then followed by a light, calming massage, called the Aromatherapy Detoxified Massage, which uses specifically formulated slimming oils to fight the accumulation of cellulite and water retention.
After that comes a Thermo Caramel Mud Wrap, which is a mineral-rich mud wrap that leaves your skin soft, and your body feeling refreshed and invigorated. In addition to being a superb body beautifier, the mud also aids in the reduction of cellulite and is excellent for cases of fluid retention.
Next comes the Replenishing Marine Facial—this mineral-rich facial is designed to rehydrate the skin, leaving it gloriously renewed. This facial is done with several different kinds of seaweed and aromatic oil, all of which are organically produced. Once you’re done, heaven awaits you in the form of the Aromatic Milk and Rose Bath.
The entire thing is then finished off with a shampoo and blow-dry. Talk about a perfect ending!
When Can I Go?
You can go anytime that suits you, but we’d recommend you visit early, so that you can end your treatment with a light meal at their all-day fine dine restaurant, Kiyan.
What We loved
Go for the bridal detox package if you’re looking for a day of absolute indulgence. The milk and rose bath especially was our favourite part of the package! Also, do try the chamomile tea with honey which is served during the treatments—it’s delish.
