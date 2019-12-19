Brides-To-Be, Hit Up The Devarana Spa For A Complete Detox

From hammam treatments and custom-made packages to organic massage oils and yoga sessions, this spa is a luxury wellness haven. However, if there’s one thing you must try here, it’s the exclusive bridal detox package which lasts for three and a half hours and consists of six unique treatments.

They start with the Aromatic Floral Coconut Body Scrub, which is a wonderful scrub made of dried coconut and ylang ylang essential oil—it cleanses your skin without drying or removing the skin’s natural moisture. This is then followed by a light, calming massage, called the Aromatherapy Detoxified Massage, which uses specifically formulated slimming oils to fight the accumulation of cellulite and water retention.

After that comes a Thermo Caramel Mud Wrap, which is a mineral-rich mud wrap that leaves your skin soft, and your body feeling refreshed and invigorated. In addition to being a superb body beautifier, the mud also aids in the reduction of cellulite and is excellent for cases of fluid retention.

Next comes the Replenishing Marine Facial—this mineral-rich facial is designed to rehydrate the skin, leaving it gloriously renewed. This facial is done with several different kinds of seaweed and aromatic oil, all of which are organically produced. Once you’re done, heaven awaits you in the form of the Aromatic Milk and Rose Bath.

The entire thing is then finished off with a shampoo and blow-dry. Talk about a perfect ending!