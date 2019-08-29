The Cafe With Awesome Vibes & Amazing Food

The Grammar Room: Beautiful place in Mehrauli, with awesome interiors, wonderful service and brilliant food. They have a very lively vibe. Surrounded by lush greeny on one side and classy olive bistro on the other side. They also have board games and books that you can enjoy. We tried the French Fries, Fried Rice with Bacon, Pan Cakes and a Chocolate Pastry. Every item was perfectly and freshly made. Fries were best I have ever tried with a hint of garlic and parmesan. Fried Rice was Japanese sticky rice with bacon and veggies. Superb! Pancakes were super fluffy. Perfectly sweet. But needs a bit improvement as the taste of the egg was dominating. All the drinks were superb. We tried the Sangrias and the TGR fruit punch. Loved all of them. Usually, the place is jam-packed and they don't accept reservation. So far my favourite place in Delhi