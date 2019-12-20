Chocolate, Pizza & More: The Crunch Box Is Popcorn Like You've Never Had It Before

Fast Food Restaurants

The Crunch Box

Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Epicuria Food Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Nehru Place Metro Station, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The Crunch Box only offers you popcorn, and that's the best part about it. You get a huge range of options to select from. They provide you a variety of popcorn - including chocolate, waffles and pizza. The packaging is really cute. The popcorn is available in three sizes. The prices are also very reasonable.

What's My Pro Tip?

If you keep the box close, the popcorns do not get soggy.

