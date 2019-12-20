The Crunch Box only offers you popcorn, and that's the best part about it. You get a huge range of options to select from. They provide you a variety of popcorn - including chocolate, waffles and pizza. The packaging is really cute. The popcorn is available in three sizes. The prices are also very reasonable.
Chocolate, Pizza & More: The Crunch Box Is Popcorn Like You've Never Had It Before
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
If you keep the box close, the popcorns do not get soggy.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
Comments (0)