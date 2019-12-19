Hands Down The Cutest Cafe In CP

Found the cutest hole-in-the-wall cafe while roaming around in Connaught Place. Tucked away in the middle circle, #Ashery draws you in with a colourful window highlighted with fairy lights. Inside, it's always Christmas. Think Sakley's without the hefty price tag. The place may be tiny, but the seats are placed in such a way that you feel super cosy. Perfect to be sipping a cup of Hot Chocolate during the Delhi winters. The food is great but dessert takes the cake. Their take on the Tiramisu is extraordinary and I personally think it is one of the best Tiramisus in Delhi. They have an extensive pancake menu and the best part is they make their own chocolate sauce! The young owner is always around and makes sure the food is up to your expectations.