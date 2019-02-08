With authentic hot and Spicy and affordable wholesome Korean food along with divine bakery products makes The For'est a must visit place!
A Perfect Space For Snacks At Basant Lok Vasant Vihar
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The hostess needs to speak slowly as she has a fabulous Korean accent hard to understand.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family
Also On The For'est
Comments (0)