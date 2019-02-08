A Perfect Space For Snacks At Basant Lok Vasant Vihar

The For'est

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

35, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

With authentic hot and Spicy and affordable wholesome Korean food along with divine bakery products makes The For'est a must visit place!

What Could Be Better?

The hostess needs to speak slowly as she has a fabulous Korean accent hard to understand.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family

