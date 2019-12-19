Hands Down This Outlet In Lajpat Nagar Has The Best Varieties Of Dupattas!

I was looking for a pink dupatta for my white suit and after roaming around the entire Lajpat Nagar market, I ended up at the shop named Ghoonghat. The shop has such a great variety of dupattas that I got confused about which one to buy. I am sure, you might too feel like buying more than just one dupatta at a time because they have the kind of dupattas that you won't find in the market easily. The fabric of this dupatta is super soft and the Gotta Patti work is neat and well finished. The pearl lace adds makes the dupatta even fancier. Though, it is slightly heavy in weight owing to the heavy lacework.