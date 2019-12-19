We Found A Little Bit Of Europe At This Luxury Hotel In Delhi

There’s a reason why Connaught Place finds itself on everyone’s list when they're visiting Delhi, and adding one more feather to that hat is the good ol’ hotel – The Royal Plaza.

As soon as you enter the lobby of this grand hotel, you notice that Italian artisans have worked their magic on the walls, French frescos form a huge part of the interiors, and Austrian chandeliers hang from the ceilings. Thought you couldn’t afford a ticket to Europe? Well, it came right here to you in the heart of Delhi.

It has 419 rooms, including a bunch of luxury rooms, club rooms, and Maharaja suite, that are the sparkling, eye-catching elements of the hotel.

The Bistro Brewery here is an all-day dining, in-house restaurant with a friendly ambience. Roman garden and pool side is where you’ll find us with a martini, just lazing around. The tea lounge in the lobby has a wide array of teas and baked goodies to choose from.

All in all, a comfortable stay would be guaranteed when you're here (the reviews by other guests look promising too).