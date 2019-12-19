The Royal Plaza, is the perfect place for gatherings, business conferences, and also for people who fancy a leisurely meal. Located at Ashoka Road, it’s a stone's throw distance away from the forever bustling area of CP.
We Found A Little Bit Of Europe At This Luxury Hotel In Delhi
- Nearest Metro Station: PATEL CHOWK
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
There’s a reason why Connaught Place finds itself on everyone’s list when they're visiting Delhi, and adding one more feather to that hat is the good ol’ hotel – The Royal Plaza.
As soon as you enter the lobby of this grand hotel, you notice that Italian artisans have worked their magic on the walls, French frescos form a huge part of the interiors, and Austrian chandeliers hang from the ceilings. Thought you couldn’t afford a ticket to Europe? Well, it came right here to you in the heart of Delhi.
It has 419 rooms, including a bunch of luxury rooms, club rooms, and Maharaja suite, that are the sparkling, eye-catching elements of the hotel.
The Bistro Brewery here is an all-day dining, in-house restaurant with a friendly ambience. Roman garden and pool side is where you’ll find us with a martini, just lazing around. The tea lounge in the lobby has a wide array of teas and baked goodies to choose from.
All in all, a comfortable stay would be guaranteed when you're here (the reviews by other guests look promising too).
What Could Be Better
A cuisine-specific restaurant would be an added bonus to the luxury the hotel already offers.
Pro-Tip
Can’t get away from the city for a quick break? A staycation here is the answer!
- Nearest Metro Station: PATEL CHOWK
Comments (0)