Got a box stowed somewhere at the back of your cupboard with all things too precious to let go of? The jewellery collection by Lai would easily deserve a place there.
This Jewellery Brand Does Gorgeous Trinkets Inspired By Indian Motifs & Crafts
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Lai is a brand that draws inspiration from different cultures—Indian tribal and Victorian, for instance.Their pieces are all handcrafted by karigars in Jaipur and have a vintage, delicate look about them.
This jewellery brand does everything from earrings and pendants to cuff links, arm bands and nose pins. Lai's minimal but intricate trinkets come in sterling silver, gold-plated brass, agate, enamel and pearl variants.
We particularly loved their collection of jewellery in which, each piece, whether a earring, ring or pendant, had an opening that lets you stow in a precious object/note nicely. If that isn’t adorable, we don’t know what is.
What Could Be Better
Since they're travelling at the moment, you might not be able to get your orders immediately. However, we're told that all orders placed at the moment, we will be shipped post October 19.
Comments (0)