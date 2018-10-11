This Jewellery Brand Does Gorgeous Trinkets Inspired By Indian Motifs & Crafts

Lai is a brand that draws inspiration from different cultures—Indian tribal and Victorian, for instance.Their pieces are all handcrafted by karigars in Jaipur and have a vintage, delicate look about them.

This jewellery brand does everything from earrings and pendants to cuff links, arm bands and nose pins. Lai's minimal but intricate trinkets come in sterling silver, gold-plated brass, agate, enamel and pearl variants.

We particularly loved their collection of jewellery in which, each piece, whether a earring, ring or pendant, had an opening that lets you stow in a precious object/note nicely. If that isn’t adorable, we don’t know what is.