They Serve Sinfull Pastries & Cakes Every Single Day!

Dessert Parlours

The Big Chill Cakery

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 3-B, Main Market, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The cakery is a cute and small one with so many options of cakes, cookies, pastries and puff pastries. The whole place is full of loads of people at any given point in time and is buzzing. Very small area for people to sit, so I’ll take it is usually take away. You’ll be blown away by the variety it has to offer. Had the best Cinnamon Roll and Banoffee Pie, I have loads on my list still so I’ll assume, I’ll have to come back here soon. Must try The Big Chill Cakery if you are around.

What Could Be Better?

The sitting area; of it all can be expanded

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids, Family, Big Group

Other Outlets

The Big Chill Cakery

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, Lower Ground Floor, E-140, Sector 18, Noida

