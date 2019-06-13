They Serve Sinfull Pastries & Cakes Every Single Day!

The cakery is a cute and small one with so many options of cakes, cookies, pastries and puff pastries. The whole place is full of loads of people at any given point in time and is buzzing. Very small area for people to sit, so I’ll take it is usually take away. You’ll be blown away by the variety it has to offer. Had the best Cinnamon Roll and Banoffee Pie, I have loads on my list still so I’ll assume, I’ll have to come back here soon. Must try The Big Chill Cakery if you are around.