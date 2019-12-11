This Dreamy Cafe Has A Pool Side Along With Delectable Food And Drinks!

Lounges

Markaz Cafe & Lounge

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

49, Rama Road, Najafgarh Road Industrial Area, New Delhi

Ambience- The outdoors of this place are mesmerizing. I found everything very beautiful especially because of the stunning running poolside. The seating area was spacious and very comfortable. The indoors were quite normal. But the rooftop was very beautifully designed and pretty. Food I ordered 1. Special Markaz pizza 2. Corn seekh kebabs 3. Veg dry Manchurian 4. Veg cigar rolls 5. Peri Peri fries 6. Peach iced tea 7. Orange iced tea Everything was very tasty and fulfilling. I loved the pizza, the toppings were very generous and it was kinda the best pizza of my life. The fries were very normal though, I was expecting them to be a bit loaded. Service- The service was very fast, they served everything in under 5 minutes. I'm impressed really. Also, the place opens at 5 PM, so make sure to go only after that.

The indoor seating

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Big Group, Bae

