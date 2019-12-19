Three Versatile Pieces To Own From Swarovski's A/W '16 Collection

We feel that when it comes to investing your money in terms of jewellery, women focus on a mix of pieces that can work in a variety of ways, along with a couple of pieces that really are standout items, because at the end of the day, jewellery should reflect your personal style.

Well thanks to the new inventive accessory concept, you can start thinking outside the box. From pendants that double up as broaches to dual rings that can be transformed into a single statement ring, this year’s Swarovski A/W ’16 collection highlights such transformative pieces that give that versatile edge—and we’re giving you our top three picks.