Three Versatile Pieces To Own From Swarovski's A/W '16 Collection

img-gallery-featured
Jewellery Shops

Swarovski

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.4

Select Citywalk, Ground Floor, G-10, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

We feel that when it comes to investing your money in terms of jewellery, women focus on a mix of pieces that can work in a variety of ways, along with a couple of pieces that really are standout items, because at the end of the day, jewellery should reflect your personal style.

Well thanks to the new inventive accessory concept, you can start thinking outside the box. From pendants that double up as broaches to dual rings that can be transformed into a single statement ring, this year’s Swarovski A/W ’16 collection highlights such transformative pieces that give that versatile edge—and we’re giving you our top three picks.

Supernova Pendant

This pendant from the galaxy collection is quite sought after, as the pendant becomes a brooch once pulled out from the chain.

#LBBStyleTip: Wear with it with a chain, or as a brooch, over a white blouse or a tropical coloured tank top to pack a stylish punch.

Price: INR 14,990

Fatal Palm Cuff

This piece is certainly on our lust list as this one makes an edgy statement. Perfect for a night out, or for a boho beach look.

#LBBStyleTip: Carry a solid coloured clutch in order to bring out the distinct look of the cuff.

Price: INR 21,900

Festivity Ring

This cleverly designed ring adds the right amount of modern sparkle to any occasion. The awesome thing about this entire ring is that it can be adjusted as per the size of your finger, or style you desire.

#LBBStyleTip: Just wear this statement ring on one hand and nothing else.

Price: INR 8,490

Other Outlets

Swarovski

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.6

14-A, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default

Swarovski

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.2

Ambience Mall, G-57, Ground Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Swarovski

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.9

DLF Promenade, 142, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Swarovski

Sector 18, Noida
4.2

DLF Mall Of India, Ground Floor, F-178, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default
Jewellery Shops

Swarovski

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.4

Select Citywalk, Ground Floor, G-10, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Swarovski

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.6

14-A, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default

Swarovski

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.2

Ambience Mall, G-57, Ground Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Swarovski

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.9

DLF Promenade, 142, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Swarovski

Sector 18, Noida
4.2

DLF Mall Of India, Ground Floor, F-178, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default