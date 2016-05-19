A Khan Market favourite, Town Hall is pretty much a winner from the moment you walk in. Mixing the casual dining experience with world cuisine and chic interiors, it is an ideal pick for a perfect date.
Sushi, Cocktails And The Perfect Date At Town Hall
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Chow Down
Rainbow {Chef Augusto’s Signature Rolls}, Pepper Crusted Chilean Sea Bass
Sip On
Blueberry Mojito, Manhattan
Winning For
It’s amazing menu which caters some of the best in Asian cuisine {all thanks to Chef Augusto} and expansive bar offerings.
Ace Of Space
The restaurant is very spacious and has various seating options {you’ll love the plush couches}. The bar area is beautiful and the overall use of glass, wood and metal makes the place look comfortable. It has outdoor seating too! {Which is way better in winter}.
Drink, Eat, Drink, Repeat
The chef is known for his sushi; we ordered the Rainbow from chef Augusto’s Signature Rolls, the Unagi Sashimi and the Kampachi, and knew instantly why it is a must try for all. The meats are fresh, they are soft to touch and there is a balance of salty, acidic and hot flavours when paired with wasabi.
Next up, we ordered the Filipino Barbeque Pork belly and the Crispy Lamb, which turned out to be well-cooked and quite filling. For mains, we chose the Pepper Crusted Chilean Sea Bass; it was fresh, tender and delicious {and we recommend it for all those who love sea food}.
Among the drinks, we tried the Blueberry Mojito, Moscow Mule, Negroni and the Manhattan; each drink held its own, but it was the Mojito and the Manhattan that should be your choice when visiting. Desserts too were delightful, specially the Mille Feuille.
So, We’re Thinking…
Most of you have already been here, but if not, you should! Nothing really disappointed us, except that this place gets extremely crowded at times, post 7pm. It can be a little expensive though, so plan accordingly.
Contact: 011 43597166, 011 43597155
Timings: 12pm – 4pm; 7pm – 1am
