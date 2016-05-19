Sushi, Cocktails And The Perfect Date At Town Hall

The chef is known for his sushi; we ordered the Rainbow from chef Augusto’s Signature Rolls, the Unagi Sashimi and the Kampachi, and knew instantly why it is a must try for all. The meats are fresh, they are soft to touch and there is a balance of salty, acidic and hot flavours when paired with wasabi.

Next up, we ordered the Filipino Barbeque Pork belly and the Crispy Lamb, which turned out to be well-cooked and quite filling. For mains, we chose the Pepper Crusted Chilean Sea Bass; it was fresh, tender and delicious {and we recommend it for all those who love sea food}.

Among the drinks, we tried the Blueberry Mojito, Moscow Mule, Negroni and the Manhattan; each drink held its own, but it was the Mojito and the Manhattan that should be your choice when visiting. Desserts too were delightful, specially the Mille Feuille.