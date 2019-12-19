These Beautiful Juttis Are Surely A Summer Essential!

Jutti express is based in Dillihaat, Delhi where it creates high-quality juttis catering to the needs of the clients. In a world of ballet flats and stilettos, they are bringing back the Indian culture, mixing the variety required by millennials with the comfort of our forefathers. Their juttis have leather insoles to provide extreme comfort and are made with high-quality fabric on top. The embroidery is done with care and perfection giving it a finished look which lights up your dress The designs range from simple indigos to mirror work yellows and can be paired with Indian and western wear all the same. The juttis are reasonably priced given their service of home delivery and return.