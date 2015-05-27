Trips for the Wildlife Lover to Take

We all have heard of Jim Corbett in the Nainital area, but what you probably don’t know is that it’s divided into four sections that operate as per the season. For bird-watching it’s best to go peak season {between Oct-Feb}. Monsoon {Jul- Sep} is better for people who want to experience the quieter side of the park as well as the fauna. For the best sighting of the animals though, you’ll have to bear the heat in summer {Mar-Jun}. You can catch the likes of the Royal Bengal Tiger, the Asian Elephant and the Grey Hornbill.

Driving Time: 5 hours

