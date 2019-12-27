Skirts go best with desserts. Footwear goes best with Italian. Bags are great followed by some cocktails. Days spent out shopping can never really be complete without breaks you take to grab a bite. Which is why these days end up being heavier on our pockets than we’d initially planned they would be! Don’t you wish post-shopping gorging on food could bring the same relief to your pockets as it does to your bodies, minds, and souls? Well, thanks to the opening of their new outlet in DLF CyberHub, Uniqlo is offering 20% discounts at select restaurants in CyberHub itself!

These restaurants include some of our favourites like AMPM Cafe & Bar, Underdoggs, Pra Pra Prank, Foxtrot, Sodabottleopenerwala, Drunken Botanist, Olly by Olive’s, and Cicchetti. So, head to CyberHub now, not only for the amazing clothes and unique styles by the Japanese brand Uniqlo, but also to indulge in delicious food at your favourite restaurants.

